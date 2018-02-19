Gurjit Degun
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lucasfilm's hyper reality Star Wars experience to move to Westfield Stratford

The Star Wars hyper-reality experience is moving to Westfield Stratford.

Lucasfilm's hyper reality Star Wars experience to move to Westfield Stratford

"Star Wars: secrets of the empire" launched in Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush before Christmas.

It takes people into a Star Wars universe where they can walk around on an interactive stage. They can feel the impact of blaster bolts, smell smoke and push buttons to solve a puzzle.

In teams of four participants are taken on a mission to the molten planet of Mustafar and sneak onto an Imperial Base.

The experience will be available at Westfield Stratford from 29 March. It is running at Westfield London until 7 March.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now