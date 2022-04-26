Lucky Generals gets stuck in with Gü creative win

Gü has picked Lucky Generals as its creative agency following a competitive pitch.

The London-based shop will be responsible for creating a platform for the pudding brand and strengthening its brand awareness across the UK and beyond.

Campaign reported that Gü was searching for a creative agency last month after confirming incumbent St Luke's would not be repitching.

The agency was appointed to handle the account in March last year following a competitive pitch, handled by The Observatory International, alongside Lucky Generals, Uncommon Creative Studio and Isobel.

St Luke's chief executive Neil Henderson said at the time that after it won the business, "the work was researched and was ready for production", but a new marketing director came in and plans were put on hold.

"The new marketing director developed a new brief and decided to hold a new pitch," he explained. "We consider each opportunity carefully and decided that pitching for a second time in a year was not right for us. We wish the new agency the best of luck."

Anthony Wells, chief marketing officer at Gü, commented on Lucky Generals' appointment, noting that the brand was "on a transformation mission... to bring more layers of pleasure to consumers across the world".

He continued: "We need an agency that can deliver exciting creative ideas and effective commercial results and I was impressed by Lucky Generals from day one – it demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand mission, an aptitude for category disruption and an openness in working together as true partners."

Helen Calcraft, co-founder of Lucky Generals, added: "I have been in love with Gü since I held my first ramekin in 2003. Gü completely reinvented the dessert category and it has been wonderful to see the same entrepreneurial spirit present in the business today.

"This was one of those rare pitches of a brand that got away the first time around, and we weren't going to let that happen twice. We have nothing but respect for Anthony and his team and we are thrilled to be starting what promises to be a delicious journey together."