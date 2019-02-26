Brittaney Kiefer
Lucky Generals lines up New York leadership for international expansion

Agency's first office outside UK will open in March.

Lucky Generals New York: Sola, Roubadeaux and Fox
Lucky Generals has appointed a leadership team to run its first international office in New York.

The shop, which is set to open in March, will be led by Augusto Sola as creative partner, Jess Roubadeaux as strategy partner and James Fox as managing partner. All three will report to founding partner Danny Brooke-Taylor.

Campaign reported in January that Lucky Generals was poised to launch abroad after growing its business with US-based accounts including Amazon, Celebrity Cruises and Anheuser-Busch InBev. About 50% of the agency’s revenue now comes from US clients.

Sola, who will be relocating to the US, was previously a partner at independent shop 101 before it sold to MullenLowe London in 2017. He has also worked at Mother, Fallon, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO, and created campaigns for brands including Stella Artois, Eurostar and Baileys.

Roubadeaux was most recently strategy director at Anomaly New York. Previously at Mother and BBDO, she has worked across clients such as Starbucks, Google and Carnival Cruises.

Fox is transferring from Lucky Generals’ London headquarters, where he is managing director. He has been at the agency for most of its five years.

Brooke-Taylor said: "We're under no illusions about how tough New York is and how hard we'll have to work to thrive here. So we've assembled a crack team to give us our best shot. Wish us luck."

Lucky Generals created the last two Super Bowl ads for Amazon. In November 2018, it won the £45m global pitch for Celebrity Cruises, which has its headquarters in Miami, Florida.

TBWA bought a majority stake in Lucky Generals in 2017, but Lucky Generals’ New York outpost will be an independent operation from TBWA.

Troy Ruhanen, president and chief executive of TBWA Worldwide, said: "Lucky Generals is America’s favourite London agency and soon they’ll be one of America’s darlings, with a home base in New York.

"They have a unique ability to be incredibly close with their clients and they excel at developing universal insights that travel, all with outstanding execution and craft. It’s why no agency in the world has greater momentum at the moment. London is their soul and centre of gravity, but they are extremely well-positioned for a successful venture in New York."

