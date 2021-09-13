Lucky Generals recruits Paddy Power brand head to fill one of two new senior roles

Lucky Generals has added to its leadership team with two senior hires, each designed to fill a new role at the agency.

Paul Mallon joins from Paddy Power, where he is currently head of brand marketing, as the agency’s first head of special ops, while Chloe Davies joins as the agency’s first head of social impact.

Mallon’s role will be a new function in the agency blending PR, social, content and guerrilla marketing.

His career path, which saw him take his last post at the betting giant following time as a journalist at the Irish Daily Star, has also included the roles of head of mischief and head of brand engagement.

During this time, he was central to some of the betting company’s most successful stunts and campaigns, including numerous "Lucky pants" activations, TV spots with Peter Crouch and Colm Meaney, Eric Cantona's "Brexit bunker", the "Fan denial" social series, a drive-through confession box, "Shave the rainforest" and "Rainbow laces" (the last two of which Paddy Power launched with Lucky Generals).

Mallon will report to Lucky Generals founder Andy Nairn, who said: “Clients are increasingly asking for non-traditional ideas that will make a genuine impact in popular culture – and that’s always been a sweet spot of ours. But now, we want to take things up a notch by hiring a real specialist.

"Having worked with Paul we know he’s the best in the business and are looking forward to letting him loose on our own clients.”

At the same time, Davies joins as the agency’s first head of social impact. This is another new role, which aims to take a more holistic approach to social responsibility, including sustainability, as well as diversity, equality and inclusion. Davies has a long track record in this field and is currently shortlisted for the National Diversity Awards, as a positive role model for LGBT.

Most recently, she was head of training and engagement for Mygwork – the global recruitment and networking hub for LGBT+ students, graduates and professionals. She also holds a number of voluntary positions, including the head of finance and governance for UK Black Pride, the head of relations for the London Queer Fashion Show, and a trustee for the London LGBTQ+ Community Centre.

At Lucky Generals, her role will span both the agency’s own approach to social responsibility and its clients’ strategies. She will report to Lucky Generals’ managing director Cressida Holmes-Smith, who said: “We set this company up as a creative company for people on a mission, so social responsibility has always been very dear to our hearts.

"As with Paul’s recruitment, we think it’s time to double down on our commitments with a proper expert. Chloe not only has an incredible knowledge base and invaluable lived experience, she sees the bigger picture, which we think is crucial at a time when so many social challenges intersect and overlap. It’s a broad remit and we know she’s going to make a massive difference to us and our clients.”

Both Mallon and Davies will join Lucky Generals this month and are expected to work closely together, to devise socially responsible initiatives and generate more cultural impact.