Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review

Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays: appointed Lucky Generals as creative lead
Virgin Atlantic has appointed Lucky Generals as the lead creative agency across its eponymous airline brand, Virgin Atlantic Cargo and recently rebranded Virgin Atlantic Holidays (formerly Virgin Holidays).

The agency, which fought it out in a final, three-way pitch also involving Mother and Uncommon Creative Studio, becomes responsible for developing a multi-market brand platform for the three business units across "all touchpoints".

The decision on who to appoint has been made quickly, with the review only kicking off in March, when Virgin Atlantic and Holidays decided to part ways with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. The client, working with intermediary Creativebrief, issued an RFI for a creative agency. The split from AMV followed a tumultuous year for the travel brand, during which the survival of the airline was under question.

Uncommon is also currently understood to be involved in the creative pitch for British Airways owner IAG, vying for the business alongside Omnicom, Interpublic, Havas, Dentsu and incumbent WPP. A second round of pitching is expected next month.

Virgin's airline business is being more closely aligned to its holidays business. Last month, it was reported that Virgin Holidays would be rebranded as Virgin Atlantic Holidays, with the division closing 15% of its retail stores to focus on digital distribution and concessions in Next stores.

Commenting on Lucky Generals' appointment, Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Virgin Atlantic's chief digital and marketing officer, said: "With all eyes on aviation and when travel means more than ever, there is no better time to invest in the Virgin Atlantic brand, showcasing our brilliantly different experience to customers.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Lucky Generals, and excited by both the creative and the strategic strength of their team, along with a shared set of values."

Helen Calcraft, Lucky Generals founding partner, added: "Virgin Atlantic is a truly iconic brand and dream win for any agency. We have loved every moment of working with the marketing team in this process, and have been inspired by their vision, passion, clarity and spirit.

"This is the dawn of a new era for the brand, and we are thrilled that we are going to be part of it." 

