Lucozade awards creative account to A&E/DDB

Agency replaces 10-year incumbent Grey London.

Lucozade: parts ways with Grey London after 10 years
Lucozade: parts ways with Grey London after 10 years

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has selected Adam & Eve/DDB as its new creative agency after a competitive review. 

A&E/DDB beat Lucky Generals in a final shoot-out. Droga5 London and Mother also took part in the pitch, which was run by senior marketers across the Lucozade Energy and Sport brands and in-house agency TED, with assistance from AAR. 

The Omnicom shop replaces 10-year incumbent Grey London, which withdrew from the process in August. 

Hannah Norbury, marketing director at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "We said at the outset we were looking for long-term planning, highly creative thinking and an agile team that will help us to build equity and deliver sustainable growth for the business. Adam & Eve/DDB’s response to the brief was exactly what we were looking for and we’re excited to get started on new campaigns across the UK and Ireland with their talented team.

"We saw some phenomenal talent throughout the entire pitch process from all the agencies that took part and we want to acknowledge the great insight and creative excellence that Droga5, Lucky Generals and Mother delivered throughout the process."

MediaCom, which handles media planning and buying for Lucozade, is not affected by the review. 

Tammy Einav, joint chief executive of A&E/DDB, added: "Lucozade is an iconic brand with amazing ambition. We can’t wait to work with this brilliant team to write the next chapter together."

