Lucozade hula-hooping pop-up brings energetic TV spot to life

Lucozade Energy was inspired by its TV spot "It's on" to create a shop where visitors could hula-hoop to purchase the goods available.

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB starts with a young man outside a local shop recycling his empty Lucozade Energy bottle before hula-hooping on his way home to Ini Kamoze's Here Comes The Hotstepper.

At the "Hulamarket" pop-up, located on London's Exmouth Market, the only valid currency was energy – people exchanged their positive energy for a range of items that included Lucozade Energy in a variety of flavours, and merchandise. Those who could hula for over one minute were in with a chance of winning the Xbox Series S.

Zoe Trimble, head of marketing at Lucozade Energy, said: "We wanted to create something that put a smile on faces and sparked a bit of positivity in someone's day from something as simple as hula-hooping.

"This experience was born out of our latest advertising work for Lucozade Energy, that sees someone visit a corner shop while hula-hooping. We doubled down on those two aspects of the advert and designed something that was distinctly recognisable with our brand. Being active and, most importantly, having fun."

The Hulamarket was opened by former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and welcomed visitors for three days from 8 October. Jubba worked alongside The Academy PR to deliver the project.

After seeing its "success", Trimble feels there is the option of rolling the concept out wider in the future.

"With this event only just ending, we haven't started thinking about the next one just yet, but the positive reaction has let us know that there would be an appetite for doing this again and we wouldn't rule out extending this to other locations across the UK and bigger venues."

This campaign supports a wider commitment from Lucozade Energy to partner Apprentice Nation. A donation for each bottle sold at the Hulamarket was to be given to the platform.