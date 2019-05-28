Brittaney Kiefer
Added 19 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lucozade rewrites Three Lions to support England women's team

New song is part of Lucozade Sport's campaign for Fifa Women's World Cup.


Lucozade Sport has rewritten classic football song Three Lions to rally the nation behind its players ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup this summer.

Created by Grey London, Three Lionesses is part of the brand’s campaign launching ahead of the tournament. Lucozade is also encouraging women to try football by giving away 90,000 minutes of free pitch time nationwide through Powerleague and Goals football centres. 

In the song, the names featured in the original Three Lions, such as Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Moore, have been replaced by Lionesses Steph Houghton, Jordan Nobbs and Jade Moore. Three Lionesses serves as the soundtrack to Lucozade Sport’s ad, which tells the story of footballers overcoming prejudices to reach the international stage.

The aim of the campaign is to help make the women household names as prominent as their male counterparts.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, who wrote the original in 1996, granted permission to rerecord it for the campaign. New lyrics include "Same pride. Same meaning… Never stopped us dreaming" and "We still see that tackle by Moore, and when Nikita scored, Stephy’s belting the ball, and Nobbsy dancing". 

Claire Keaveny, head of marketing at Lucozade Sport, said: "Arguably, Three Lions is the most iconic England song, so we’re proud to be able to give it a Lionesses twist in support of the team and the women’s game in general.

"Our aim is to stir up support for the Lionesses, but also inspire a generation to get moving and try football."

The work was written by Matt Tassel, art directed by Marc Owens and directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy. MediaCom is the media agency.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019
Things that make me go OOH

Things that make me go OOH

Promoted

May 15, 2019
A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

Promoted

May 15, 2019