Lucozade rewrites Three Lions to support England women's team



Lucozade Sport has rewritten classic football song Three Lions to rally the nation behind its players ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup this summer.

Created by Grey London, Three Lionesses is part of the brand’s campaign launching ahead of the tournament. Lucozade is also encouraging women to try football by giving away 90,000 minutes of free pitch time nationwide through Powerleague and Goals football centres.

In the song, the names featured in the original Three Lions, such as Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Moore, have been replaced by Lionesses Steph Houghton, Jordan Nobbs and Jade Moore. Three Lionesses serves as the soundtrack to Lucozade Sport’s ad, which tells the story of footballers overcoming prejudices to reach the international stage.

The aim of the campaign is to help make the women household names as prominent as their male counterparts.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, who wrote the original in 1996, granted permission to rerecord it for the campaign. New lyrics include "Same pride. Same meaning… Never stopped us dreaming" and "We still see that tackle by Moore, and when Nikita scored, Stephy’s belting the ball, and Nobbsy dancing".

Claire Keaveny, head of marketing at Lucozade Sport, said: "Arguably, Three Lions is the most iconic England song, so we’re proud to be able to give it a Lionesses twist in support of the team and the women’s game in general.

"Our aim is to stir up support for the Lionesses, but also inspire a generation to get moving and try football."

The work was written by Matt Tassel, art directed by Marc Owens and directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy. MediaCom is the media agency.