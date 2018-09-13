Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lucozade Ribena Suntory taps Hannah Norbury as marketing director

It's unclear whether Jon Evans, who has been leading marketing, is leaving the company.

Lucozade Ribena Suntory taps Hannah Norbury as marketing director

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has promoted former Ribena marketer Hannah Norbury to be marketing director for the group.

The role has been held by Jon Evans. LRS was unable to immediately confirm whether Evans has left the business or taken a different role in the company. 

Norbury (pictured) has been with Ribena since before it was sold to Suntory by GlaxoSmithKline for £1.35bn in 2014. Following the Suntory acquisition, she became Ribena's marketing director and was also responsible for delivering the relaunch of the Orangina brand. 

Since 2015, Norbury has been the channel director for out-of-home across LRS and is credited with successfully developing and growing OOH for LRS's brands. 

Norbury joined GSK in 2007 and became marketing manager for Ribena in 2011. She has previously worked at Johnson & Johnson in various marketing roles.

Evans oversaw the creation of Lucozade’s in-house production team, TED, that launched in spring 2017. However, Lucozade still uses WPP's Grey London for "strategy, big creative concepts and big production", he told Campaign last year.

Earlier this year, Grey created Lucozade’s "David & Goliath" ad, which was a return to more traditional marketing territory for a brand often regarded as a hangover cure. Its "Find your flow" activity in 2015 aimed to challenge this perception by targeting young professionals who need to be on top of their game.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away