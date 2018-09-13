Lucozade Ribena Suntory taps Hannah Norbury as marketing director

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has promoted former Ribena marketer Hannah Norbury to be marketing director for the group.

The role has been held by Jon Evans. LRS was unable to immediately confirm whether Evans has left the business or taken a different role in the company.

Norbury (pictured) has been with Ribena since before it was sold to Suntory by GlaxoSmithKline for £1.35bn in 2014. Following the Suntory acquisition, she became Ribena's marketing director and was also responsible for delivering the relaunch of the Orangina brand.

Since 2015, Norbury has been the channel director for out-of-home across LRS and is credited with successfully developing and growing OOH for LRS's brands.

Norbury joined GSK in 2007 and became marketing manager for Ribena in 2011. She has previously worked at Johnson & Johnson in various marketing roles.

Evans oversaw the creation of Lucozade’s in-house production team, TED, that launched in spring 2017. However, Lucozade still uses WPP's Grey London for "strategy, big creative concepts and big production", he told Campaign last year.

Earlier this year, Grey created Lucozade’s "David & Goliath" ad, which was a return to more traditional marketing territory for a brand often regarded as a hangover cure. Its "Find your flow" activity in 2015 aimed to challenge this perception by targeting young professionals who need to be on top of their game.