Lucozade takes things to biblical proportions in new spot

Lucozade Energy is back with new TV ad "David & Goliath", which purports to tell the back-story to the iconic Old Testament confrontation.

Created by Grey London, the ad depicts David wakes up with a hangover, only to discover that he had insulted neighbourhood giant Goliath the previous evening.

After a swig of Lucozade Energy, he picks up the only weapon available – a sling – and heads out to confront Goliath.

"David & Goliath" is the second ad in Lucozade’s "Energy beats everything" campaign, following a partnership with the Tomb Raider movie in February.

It was created by Jay Marlow, Rob Greaves, Henrik Ridderheim, Sam Daly, and directed by Harold Einstein through Outsider. Media is handled by MediaCom.

The TV ads will be supported by outdoor, using poster designs hand–painted in oils by husband and wife team Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell, whose work includes posters for the original Star Wars trilogy.

