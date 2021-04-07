Lucozade targets 97% of population with A&E/DDB £10m ad blitz

Lucozade Energy has launched a £10m multimedia marketing campaign that will promote the full Lucozade Energy range.

The "It's on" campaign, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, is intended to reach 97% of the population by the end of the year. The project is aimed at bringing to life the positive energy of Lucozade and the feeling people have when they are ready to take on whatever is ahead.

A new advert called "It's on: Hula TV ad" starts with a man throwing his empty Lucozade Energy bottle into the recycling bin before making his way home while hula-hooping to Ini Kamoze's Here Comes The Hotstepper.

In the ad, written by Genevieve Gransden and Selma Ahmed, Lucozade owner Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I wanted to highlight the importance of sustainability, so it was key to include Lucozade Energy's transparent bottle sleeves that enables bottle-to-bottle recycling.

The spot will feature on TV and video-on-demand, as well as social media, out-of-home, online video, ecommerce, and geo-targeted mobile advertising, with media planned and bought by MediaCom.

The film, directed by Max Weiland through Somesuch, is the first execution to use the "It's on" platform, which Adam & Eve/DDB has built for the Lucozade brand. It represents a major step-change for the brand, as it will form the basis of all Lucozade comms for the foreseeable future.

The megabrand platform for Lucozade Energy will be brought to life across the other Lucozade sub-brands, supported by bespoke campaigns across Lucozade Zero and Lucozade Revive as part of a £3.5m investment in these brands during 2021.

Zoe Trimble, head of Lucozade Energy at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, said: "We are thrilled that our new brand platform for Lucozade is finally coming to life and it has been a fantastic collaboration between Adam & Eve/DDB, MediaCom, and our in-house team, TED.

"'It's on' brings to life Lucozade's iconic positive energy and what it feels like to be at your best. The platform will give renewed direction, distinction and value to this much-loved brand."