Rahul Sachitanand
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Designed by Droga5, the campaign aims to target its growing men’s user base, international markets and younger Gen Z audience.

Lululemon is launching its largest, fully integrated global brand advertising campaign to date and began its first broadcast TV campaign, titled “Feel”, on Tuesday (August 10).

This campaign, designed by Droga5, seeks to introduce Lululemon to new audiences and focuses its messaging around wellbeing rather than just physical exercise.

The label is consciously shifting its focus beyond its core group and reaching out to its growing men’s user base, international markets and younger Gen Z audience, the company said.

“Feel” will feature many Lululemon brand ambassadors including Akin Akman, Manoj Dias, Hailey Langland, Deja Riley and Joe Wicks. It focuses on how people feel in activewear as opposed to what they do, which is what the category mostly focuses on, the brand said.

Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer, Lululemon, said: “Feeling is everything – it sits at the intersection of your physical, mental and social wellbeing, and it’s at the heart of all we do and create at Lululemon.

“Supporting our guests’ desire to feel their best in any moment, through the products we create and community connections we help build, is a shift that we believe consumers and the category will benefit from.” 

This campaign will include TV, online video, out-of-home, digital, paid media, organic social and retail in-store visual merchandising, influencer, activations and more across North America, EMEA and APAC markets.

The international media plan includes dynamic video content with brand and product storytelling, print and out-of-home executions, retail integration, social and community activations. 

In the US, “Feel” will feature the brand’s first broadcast television spots, which will run during NFL regular-season games in certain regions, as part of the push to reach new audiences.

The campaign launches in Asia on 17 August and will be adapted to local markets. For example, the brand is working with celebrity ambassadors in China, including Hong Kong-American actress Celina Lu and former NBA star Stephon Marbury.

Lululemon is launching this campaign even as it is seeing sustained pressure from larger rivals that are buying their way into its core women's wear segment.

Wolverine Worldwide acquired Sweaty Betty and denim giant Levi Strauss bought Beyond Yoga to enter the women’s activewear space. To keep pace with shifting consumer sentiments on sustainability, Lululemon has also joined the likes of Nike by launching a resale offering called Lululemon Like New.

Lululemon hired Droga5 as its agency of record in November last year.

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021