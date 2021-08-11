Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Lululemon is launching its largest, fully integrated global brand advertising campaign to date and began its first broadcast TV campaign, titled “Feel”, on Tuesday (August 10).

This campaign, designed by Droga5, seeks to introduce Lululemon to new audiences and focuses its messaging around wellbeing rather than just physical exercise.

The label is consciously shifting its focus beyond its core group and reaching out to its growing men’s user base, international markets and younger Gen Z audience, the company said.

“Feel” will feature many Lululemon brand ambassadors including Akin Akman, Manoj Dias, Hailey Langland, Deja Riley and Joe Wicks. It focuses on how people feel in activewear as opposed to what they do, which is what the category mostly focuses on, the brand said.

Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer, Lululemon, said: “Feeling is everything – it sits at the intersection of your physical, mental and social wellbeing, and it’s at the heart of all we do and create at Lululemon.

“Supporting our guests’ desire to feel their best in any moment, through the products we create and community connections we help build, is a shift that we believe consumers and the category will benefit from.”

This campaign will include TV, online video, out-of-home, digital, paid media, organic social and retail in-store visual merchandising, influencer, activations and more across North America, EMEA and APAC markets.

The international media plan includes dynamic video content with brand and product storytelling, print and out-of-home executions, retail integration, social and community activations.

In the US, “Feel” will feature the brand’s first broadcast television spots, which will run during NFL regular-season games in certain regions, as part of the push to reach new audiences.

The campaign launches in Asia on 17 August and will be adapted to local markets. For example, the brand is working with celebrity ambassadors in China, including Hong Kong-American actress Celina Lu and former NBA star Stephon Marbury.

Lululemon is launching this campaign even as it is seeing sustained pressure from larger rivals that are buying their way into its core women's wear segment.

Wolverine Worldwide acquired Sweaty Betty and denim giant Levi Strauss bought Beyond Yoga to enter the women’s activewear space. To keep pace with shifting consumer sentiments on sustainability, Lululemon has also joined the likes of Nike by launching a resale offering called Lululemon Like New.

Lululemon hired Droga5 as its agency of record in November last year.

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.