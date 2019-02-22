Lululemon stages mind and body haven

Sportswear brand Lululemon is creating an immersive mind and balance-themed space showcasing the connection between technology and mindfulness at this year's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

The "Sweatlife house" will give visitors the chance to relax, recharge and connect through immersive experiences.

Daily mind and body sessions will be available, including ambassador-led runs, meditation and multisensory yoga, housed within a dome-like space. Talks from a series of thought leaders will be themed around the idea of "embody", featuring three experiences aimed at leaving participants in a more mindful and recovered state.

Design, science and wellness experts from Whitespace, Lululemon’s innovation lab in Canada, will discuss the latest inventions, including updates from the brand’s bra development.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of local healthy food and beverages, while there is a live music and DJ set on the second day.

The experience, staged in-house, will run during 8-10 March.