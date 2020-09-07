Luna Cinema, Royal Opera House and Covent Garden come together for open-air cinema experience

Luna Cinema, the Royal Opera House and the Covent Garden estate have formed a collaboration to produce an open-air cinema experience.

Opening on 11 September, the three-day pop-up will feature six free screenings including The Greatest Showman and Mrs Doubtfire, with Royal Opera House performance screenings of Swan Lake, Alice in Wonderland and La Bohème.

The al-fresco offering on Covent Garden's West Piazza comes as the Royal Opera House remains closed to visitors due to Covid-19.

An open-air bar will serve cocktails and snacks during each performance and local restaurants will be available for online orders, with collection on the evening so the food can be eaten while attending a screening.

George Wood, founder of Luna Cinema, said: "We are thrilled to bring our Luna big screens to a site as iconic as the Covent Garden Piazza. There can't be many more stunning and historic backdrops in central London for a big screen, and to have access to some of the Royal Opera House's most popular productions, just a stone's throw from the venue itself makes it even more special.

"This summer, more than ever, the need for socially distanced, open-air events as a route back for all forms of entertainment and culture seems greater than ever."

The Covent Garden estate is delivering the project.