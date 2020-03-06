Lurpak brings higher purpose to kitchens in ode to cooks



Lurpak turns cooks into heroes in an epic brand campaign that infuses kitchens with a new sense of purpose.

"Where there are cooks, there is hope", by Wieden & Kennedy London, dramatises seemingly mundane kitchen routines, such as making scrambled eggs, and encourages more people to change the world by cooking food from scratch.

"The world – yeah, it could do with some good," the playful ad begins, before highlighting all the ways that cooks can make a difference: "heal the sick", "feed the masses", "turn waste into wonder", "raise the dead" or "settle feuds with a frittata". Using Lurpak's signature visual style of sumptuous food shots, it features a dramatic voiceover by Swedish actor Mikael Persbrandt.

The work was created by Tom Bender and Tom Corcoran, and directed by Kim Gehrig through Somesuch. Carat is the media agency.

It debuted on Sunday (8 March) during ITV1’s Dancing on Ice final and will run for five weeks in markets including the UK, Australia, Greece and Scandinavia. The campaign is supported by a £3m media spend throughout the year across TV, video-on-demand, social media and digital.

Christian Fischer, vice-president of Lurpak at Arla Foods, said: "Lurpak’s new campaign is bringing a much-needed sense of hope back into kitchens across the world.

"Families that cook are proven to have better relationships, cooks reduce food waste, they make healthy delicious, and can even cure the dreaded hangover. ‘Where there are cooks, there is hope’ celebrates how cooks can have a positive impact on the world around them and wants to inspire more people to cook."

Bender and Corcoran added: "It’s scary working on such an iconic brand that has defined an entire category. However, aligning Lurpak with a higher purpose helps give the work a more meaningful connection to its audience while continuing to expand its distinctive brand world."