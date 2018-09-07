Lurpak showcases Softest range with sandwich activation

The experience encourages visitors to make their own sandwich as they move through three different rooms. This begins with a bakery window where guests can pick out freshly-baked bread, a chilled room to show that Lurpak Softest is easy to spread when cold and a final room where they can choose a filling.

The activation, which is being delivered by brand experience agency BD Network and staffing company The Staff Room, will be in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

Lucy Hurrell Morgan, Lurpak brand manager, said: "We’re really excited to introduce this new product in such an interactive way. For consumers to be able to try Lurpak Softest first hand will really prove how effortless it is to spread, straight from the fridge. As the champions of good food, we wanted to complete the experience with a delicious Lurpak inspired sandwich."