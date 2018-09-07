Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lurpak showcases Softest range with sandwich activation

Lurpak, the Arla-owned butter brand, is touring the UK with a sandwich-themed activation to showcase its Softest variant.

Lurpak showcases Softest range with sandwich activation

The experience encourages visitors to make their own sandwich as they move through three different rooms. This begins with a bakery window where guests can pick out freshly-baked bread, a chilled room to show that Lurpak Softest is easy to spread when cold and a final room where they can choose a filling.

The activation, which is being delivered by brand experience agency BD Network and staffing company The Staff Room, will be in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

Lucy Hurrell Morgan, Lurpak brand manager, said: "We’re really excited to introduce this new product in such an interactive way. For consumers to be able to try Lurpak Softest first hand will really prove how effortless it is to spread, straight from the fridge. As the champions of good food, we wanted to complete the experience with a delicious Lurpak inspired sandwich."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now