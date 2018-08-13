Lush encourages Londoners to ditch single-use coffee cups with pop-up

The activation in Soho is in collaboration with Change Please, the homelessness charity, and will offer a free coffee, iced coffee or tea.

The "#carrythecup" coffee shop will have facts and positive actions across its walls to encourage people to reduce waste. Lush will also be selling its 500 limited-edition reusable coffee cups, made from six used cups.

The activation runs from 14 August to 7 September in the Lush Soho studio.

Michael O'Brien, Lush Soho studio manager, said: "Reducing our reliance on plastic has been at the forefront of Lush’s innovations for the last 23 years. Beyond cosmetics, there are habits we can break and simple changes we can make to reduce or remove single-use plastic from our lives.

"By transforming our front exhibition space in to a friendly coffee shop, we want to invite London locals and visitors inside for a free cup of coffee (or tea) and an informative discussion on how to ditch the single-use coffee cup, and learn to #carrythecup. The only catch to the free coffee? You have to bring your own cup (don’t worry, there will be exclusive reusable cups to buy if you don’t have one already)."