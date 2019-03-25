Lush to host pop-up for LGBT+ organisation G(end)er Swap

Lush is hosting a G(end)er Swap weekend fundraiser at the end of the month at its Oxford Street store, with a retro-clothing pop-up and photo-booth installation.

G(end)er Swap is an organisation aimed at educating people about and celebrating gender non-conformity via three main areas – clothing pop-ups where people can exchange clothes or find trans-specific items; workshops on gender identity and style; and a digital archive of stories about LGBT+ people and their clothes called #QueerTexstyles, collated via a travelling interactive installation.

On 29 and 30 March, Lush on Oxford Street will house a photo booth to contribute stories to the archive, with an information area about the project and a pop-up shop of retro and second-hand sales.

During the two days, 100% of the revenue (minus VAT) from sales of Lush's Charity Pot hand and body lotion will go to G(end)er Swap.

