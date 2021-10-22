LV= appoints Mindshare to media planning and buying account

LV= General Insurance has appointed Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency following a competitive pitch process.

The account was previously handled by Initiative UK, which parted company with LV= in July. Campaign understands the final battle was between Mindshare and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The account, with an estimated annual media budget of more than £15m, is one of the more coveted insurance brands in the UK market, although it is a modest spender when compared with the likes of Direct Line.

LV= General Insurance is part of the world’s largest insurance group, Allianz.

Campaign understands Mindshare clinched the win thanks in part to a promising chemistry session with the brand, when it was able to convince the client of its grasp of media opportunities in key channels: TV, video on demand, radio and search.

The brief focused on how to make LV= General Insurance become the “UK’s most-loved insurance brand”. It is also believed to have incorporated a strong social impact element around how the brand can reduce its carbon footprint through the media it invests in.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Mindshare as our new agency partner for media planning and buying,” LV= General Insurance sales and marketing director Jon Mansley said.

“It’s a really important element of our marketing mix, and their capabilities and strategic thinking were consistently impressive throughout the pitch process. It’s a really exciting time for LV= General Insurance and we look forward to working with Mindshare in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mindshare UK’s managing director Fleur Stoppani added: “The chemistry between the teams was fantastic and throughout the process there was a real sense of working in true partnership, something that’s vital to us but also to LV= GI.”

In 2018, Initiave won the then £20m account in a pitch against Vizeum, Mindshare and the7stars, replacing Carat, which had held the business for a decade.