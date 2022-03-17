Arvind Hickman
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

LVMH to move UK and France media account to Publicis

The holding group beat WPP to the business, which has media billings of about €210m.

One of the world's largest luxury goods companies is moving media to Publicis
One of the world's largest luxury goods companies is moving media to Publicis

French luxury goods giant LVMH has appointed Publicis to handle planning and activation across the UK and France, Campaign has learned.

Publicis won a two-way pitch that also involved WPP and was managed by the consultancy ID Comms.

Campaign understands these accounts will move to Publicis in July.

In the UK, MediaCom manages LVMH’s media buying with annual media billings estimated to be worth €100m (£84m). In France, it has been held by a hybrid Group M team with billings north of €160m (£135m).

The review is designed to consolidate media spend from two key European markets not part of a previous pan-European review in 2019, which Publicis won covering 15 markets, excluding the UK and France.

Campaign understands the new scope includes UK, France, global digital, media planning and activation.

Dentsu continues to handle LVMH media in Italy, which is not part of the pitch.

LVMH is one of the world’s biggest fashion and drinks groups and owns many luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Bulgari, Dior, Celine and Givenchy. 

Publicis Media, LVMH an ID Comms did not respond to Campaign's request for comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Nir Bar Sade on riding the scale-up wave

Nir Bar Sade on riding the scale-up wave

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
7 visions of TV's future

7 visions of TV's future

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Sitecore's Paige O’Neill on smarter brand building in B2B

Sitecore's Paige O’Neill on smarter brand building in B2B

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Promoted

March 15, 2022