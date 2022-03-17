LVMH to move UK and France media account to Publicis

French luxury goods giant LVMH has appointed Publicis to handle planning and activation across the UK and France, Campaign has learned.

Publicis won a two-way pitch that also involved WPP and was managed by the consultancy ID Comms.

Campaign understands these accounts will move to Publicis in July.

In the UK, MediaCom manages LVMH’s media buying with annual media billings estimated to be worth €100m (£84m). In France, it has been held by a hybrid Group M team with billings north of €160m (£135m).

The review is designed to consolidate media spend from two key European markets not part of a previous pan-European review in 2019, which Publicis won covering 15 markets, excluding the UK and France.

Campaign understands the new scope includes UK, France, global digital, media planning and activation.

Dentsu continues to handle LVMH media in Italy, which is not part of the pitch.

LVMH is one of the world’s biggest fashion and drinks groups and owns many luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Bulgari, Dior, Celine and Givenchy.

Publicis Media, LVMH an ID Comms did not respond to Campaign's request for comment.