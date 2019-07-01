Daniel Farey-Jones
LVMH reviews EMEA media account

Multiple holding companies are involved in contest.

Louis Vuitton: recent campaign features actress Michelle Williams
LVMH, the luxury goods and fashion conglomerate, is reviewing its media arrangements in the EMEA region.

The rethink is understood to cover 15 markets, excluding the UK and its home market of France. Havas Media is the incumbent in some markets, though not all.

ID Comms is belived to be running the process, which has reached the presentation stage, with multiple holding companies involved.

The consultancy has managed previous LVMH media reviews including North America in 2018 (won by Dentsu Aegis Network from Havas) and Asia-Pacific in 2017 (won by bespoke Group M agency L'Atelier from Zenith).

Europe (excluding France) contributed 19% of LVMH’s revenues in 2018, according to its latest annual report.

Along with Louis Vuitton, champagne maker Moët & Chandon and cognac brand Hennessy, LVMH owns brands including Veuve Clicquot, Bulgari, Benefit, Christian Dior, Celine and Givenchy. Its most recent venture is Fenty, a new clothing and accessories brand developed by pop star Rihanna.

ID Comms was unavailable for comment and LVMH did not respond to requests for comment.

