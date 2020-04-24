Lynx brings in Anthony Joshua and AJ Tracey to celebrate 25 years of Africa

Lynx has launched a nostalgia-fuelled campaign to mark the 25th anniversary of its most well-known variant, Africa.

Created by Unilever's in-house content agency U-Studio, "Hot since '95" includes a new TV ad featuring world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, grime star AJ Tracey and YouTuber Calfreezy. Tracey and Calfreezy were both born in 1994 and are therefore unlikely to remember the deodorant's launch.

Opening in a 1995 high school, the spot depicts a retro can of Africa (devoid of any of the high-tech mechanisms introduced in the years since) acting as a portal that sends the protagonist on a psychedelic journey through a quarter-of-a-century of pop-culture trends.

It was created by Joe Fletcher and Milan Desai at Oliver, which supports U-Studio, and directed by Richard Skinner through MPC.

Lynx has also created a Snapcode on a limited-edition range of 25th-anniversary products. When scanned, the code opens a virtual reality, taking the user through 25 years of Africa via a series of lenses, starting with frosted hair tips. It is the first time Lynx has featured augmented reality on its packaging.

Jamie Brooks, brand manager at Lynx, said: "In true Lynx style, our ‘Hot since '95’ campaign showcases how Lynx Africa has been part of British culture for two-and-a-half decades with our largest Lynx campaign for years."

Lynx is also sponsoring the NHS Charities Together Cup, in which celebrities from sport, music and other fields will compete on Fifa 20 to raise money for the NHS.