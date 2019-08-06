Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lynx brings tattoos to life to promote ink-enhancing shower gel

Lynx talks romance in its first ink-based campaign.


Lynx has launched a vibrant campaign to promote the unveiling of its new ink-enhancing shower gel – an aftercare product designed to keep tattoos bright.

Created by 72andSunny Amsterdam, the campaign is comprised of three spots, each featuring a quirky romantic story as told by its subject’s animal-themed tattoo. 

While one spot stars an owl with a fear of heights who skydives to impress a girl, another features a tiger discussing the struggles of navigating the "jungle" of dating apps.

"The tattoos needed their own personality. Instead of scripts, we had springboard ideas. Then used controlled improvisation and interviews to land the idea," Adam Koppel, creative director at 72andSunny Amsterdam, said.

The tales and tattoos behind the campaign belong to real people in order to keep the focus on the stories being told within each spot.

"Tattoos play such a big role in guys' lives, but so far there hasn’t been a lot you can do to keep your ink as fresh as on day one. We want to keep those amazing stories alive and bright," Caroline Gregory, brand director at Lynx, said.

As well as each 20-second clip, the campaign also includes three six-second spots to feature on social media, with VOD to follow. The work was written by Dimitri Deneuville, art directed by David Diankanguila and directed by Andy McLeod through Rattling Stick.

