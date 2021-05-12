Lynx conjures up a post-lockdown world that smells and looks amazing



Coming after the frigid months of coronavirus lockdown, the new Lynx campaign is a welcome pop of colour on our collective landscapes.

In its established tongue-in-cheek tradition, the brand’s latest ad, created by The Martin Agency, sees our protagonist strutting his stuff with swagger and game, thanks to his daily dose of Lynx.

Though our hero does indeed get the girl, the ad takes a refreshed and respectful approach that doesn’t rely on gender stereotypes. Anthony Joshua walking a cockapoo anyone?

Rap battle sensation Chunkz and YouTube giant Calfreezy, both brand ambassadors, also feature in Unilever’s star-studded campaign, which aims to snare the Gen-Z audience in this slick, fun and fresh rebrand. It is set to a soundtrack from British rapper and grime sensation Aitch.

It was created by senior copywriter Dave Ashton, senior art director Rahim Masunu, junior art director Jesse Lane and copywriter Eleanor Fialk, and directed by Henry Scholfield at Reset.

Another version of the ad, featuring a different video edit and an alternative soundtrack, was launched last week in the US, where the brand is called Axe.

Josh Plimmer, Lynx senior brand manager said: “Lynx continues to have legendary status because we understand the importance of staying relevant to our audience while helping guys smell and feel their best.

“Smelling even more iconic than before, we’re continuing to evolve to empower Gen-Z in line with their values and aspirations so they can take on the world – one spray at a time. Our new ad, soundtrack and the continued support of our incredible ambassadors means Lynx-lovers can once again feel (and smell) their most attractive, to anyone."

A new Lynx range is available in UK retailers from May 13. The ad will be celebrating life after lockdown across TV, video on demand and OOH from the same date.

Got the smell? Now for the hair

Fellow Unilever brand VO5 has also launched a new post-lockdown campaign, instructing men: “If you’ve got hair, care.” Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and directed by Benji Weinstein at Smuggler, the campaign launched on 8 May in a 30-second TV ad, also running on video on demand, social channels, digital out of home and in cutdown on TV.