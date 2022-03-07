M&C Saatchi appoints Atomic co-founder as creative partner

M&C Saatchi London has appointed Guy Bradbury to the new role of creative partner, the first in a series of upcoming appointments for the agency.

In his new role, Bradbury will report to chief creative officer Ben Golik and support him running the agency’s creative department.

At M&C Saatchi, Bradbury – who was most recently creative partner at Atomic London, the agency he co-founded in 2012 – will work on the Home Office and Department for International Trade accounts.

Golik said: “We’re doubling down on creative investment this year with a raft of exciting new hires. I’m delighted to be welcoming Guy to the team.

“His entrepreneurial spirit fits perfectly with the M&C Saatchi ethos, his enthusiasm is boundless, and I know he will bring an extra special something to the accounts he works on, and the people he works with.”

At Atomic London, Bradbury led the “What are you made of?” campaign for Peperami, which won seven IPM awards, and the Royal Opera House’s “Feel something new” campaign, which won a Graphite pencil at the D&AD Awards.

Bradbury has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and has held roles such as creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi (2004 to 2005) and group creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB operating company DDB UK (2010 to 2012).

Bradbury said: “Having set up an indie agency, I know a thing or two about creativity and agility.

“But what excites me more than anything about M&C Saatchi is that they have all of that, plus a real strength in depth of capability to truly join it up for brands. It’s like being a kid in a sweet shop.”