M&C Saatchi appoints Mark Newnes as deputy MD after 'unprecedented growth'

M&C Saatchi has promoted Mark Newnes to deputy managing director after a stellar year of new-business wins.

Newnes, who previously led the NatWest and Royal Mail accounts at the agency, will help make up a new leadership team alongside new chief strategy officer Raquel Chicourel and chief marketing officer Kate Bosomworth.

Reporting to managing director Tom Firth, Newnes will be the first deputy managing director at the agency in four years as it seeks to transform the leadership team.

M&C Saatchi says it has been a year of "unprecedented new-business growth".

The agency gained £20.8m in billings in 2018 after winning accounts including Twinings and Public Health England, according to Campaign’s new business rankings.

"Mark is a natural leader, the perfect role model for account management and a key part of our succession plan," M&C Saatchi chief executive Giles Hedger said. "Clients love Mark because his honesty and calm efficiency are the perfect antidote to the times we live in."

Newnes started at M&C Saatchi in 2011 as a senior account director and moved to a business director position in 2013, before finally becoming managing partner in 2016.

During his eight years at the agency, Newnes held agency-wide responsibilities while also creating travel-based campaigns for Transport for London.

Before M&C Saatchi, Newnes worked at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VMLY&R), Euro RSCG London (now Havas London) and Hall & Partners.

M&C Saatchi operates in 29 locations, with eight offices in Europe and one in the UK, where Newnes is based.