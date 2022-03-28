M&C Saatchi to big up UK capital after winning London & Partners global creative

M&C Saatchi London has won the global creative account for London & Partners – the business and tourism organisation that promotes the UK capital.

M&C Saatchi, which scooped the account following a competitive pitch involving a number of undisclosed agencies, takes the global creative lead for London & Partners, which markets London as a destination for businesses, as well as tourists via Visit London.

The shop has been briefed to develop a global creative strategy to promote London as it recovers post-lockdown. Work will initially focus on tourists from the US, France and Germany.

A new creative strategy will build on London & Partners' "Let's do London" platform, which launched in the UK last year, evolving the work to appeal to international audiences. A first wave of activity will commence in May via a £7m push to attract overseas tourists.

The work will advertise London as a place to visit and seek to encourage visitor spend at various UK-based businesses and attractions. The aim is to boost visitor numbers to match or exceed those of 2019.

Rose Wangen-Jones, London & Partners' managing director, marketing and destination, said: "London is a world class visitor destination and with travel restrictions lifting, there has never been a more important time to showcase the very best of London's offer to the rest of the world.

"M&C Saatchi's experience in executing global campaigns makes it a strong strategic partner for our brief to inspire travellers to choose London as the must-see visitor destination this year. We're very much looking forward to partnering with it to develop a creative platform with the potential to boost visitors to London to pre-pandemic levels."