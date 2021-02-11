Emmet McGonagle
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

M&C Saatchi campaign for 2021 UK census features more than 200 members of public

Campaign has been developed in 44 languages.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has unveiled a campaign promoting this year’s “digital first” census across England and Wales.

Created by M&C Saatchi and set to a cover of This Will Be Our Year by The Zombies, “It’s about us” shows people from all walks of life – including construction workers, chip-shop staff, nurses and exercising members of the public – as they pose in front of a purple backdrop.

“The census builds a picture of your community,” a voiceover declares, before outlining the census’ impact on local services such as travel and healthcare.

The campaign has been developed in 44 languages, with activity running across TV, radio, digital and out of home.

It was created by Jordan Morris, Danny Jones and Tom Kennedy, and directed by Max Fisher through Knucklehead. Media planning and buying is handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD and OmniGov.

ONS: census aims for 75% online completion

“To encourage people to complete the census, we needed to make it meaningful to them, which is why our creative focuses on community and the impact that census data can have on all our lives,” Ben Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi, said.

“From casting through to our choice of music, we’ve made this a campaign about people and their communities.”

Census: campaign contains nearly 200 people

Nearly 200 members of the public appear in the campaign, which was produced under the supervision of a Covid-19 compliance officer, with a focus on casting members from the same household or support bubble.

The census is also supported by student communications, a primary and secondary school education programme, commercial and public sector partnerships and a community outreach programme designed to reach all adults across England and Wales.

The census aims to achieve more than 75% online completion.

It's about us: campaign supo primary and secondary school education programme

Golik continued: “It was also essential for us to strike the right tone when asking people to do their bit, given that they have been asked to stay at home and give up so much. 

“The work has a sense of measured optimism, which we hope feels appropriate for the challenging times we’re living in.”

M&C Saatchi was appointed as the creative agency for Census 2021 in August last year, at which time it was briefed to deliver the first predominantly online census in England and Wales.

Tom Firth, managing director of M&C Saatchi, said: “The census is always an important moment for the nation and this one, as the UK considers its future post-pandemic, feels even more significant. 

“It’s a huge honour to be involved, and we’re really proud to be managing the entire integrated communications programme with the wonderful team at the ONS." 

M&C Saatchi: agency won creative brief last August

Firth added: “The campaign is a celebration of ‘us’, the people who make up the country, and the positive power of the census to inform our lives in the future, whoever we are and wherever we live.”

This year also marks the UK advertising industry's first industry-wide census, which aims to “hold up a mirror to the whole industry”.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

Promoted

February 10, 2021
Measurement, diversity and radical partnerships

Measurement, diversity and radical partnerships

Promoted

February 09, 2021
What's it like to be young, gifted and a TV planner?

What's it like to be young, gifted and a TV planner?

Promoted

February 08, 2021
Podcasts: a brand’s best friend

Podcasts: a brand’s best friend

Promoted

February 05, 2021