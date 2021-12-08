Daniel Farey-Jones
M&C Saatchi hires Sophie Lewis as chief strategy officer

First dedicated CSO since 2019, as agency rebuilds.

Sophie Lewis (left) with creative chief Ben Golik and chief executive Camilla Kemp
Sophie Lewis, chief strategy officer at DentsuMB, is leaving to join M&C Saatchi in the same role in January.

Lewis will be M&C Saatchi’s first dedicated strategy chief since December 2019, when Raquel Chicourel joined a management exodus amid financial turmoil at the agency’s eponymous parent company.

In the interim period, strategy has been covered by Richard Storey, M&C Saatchi's global chief strategy officer, and James Calvert, the agency's chief data officer.

Lewis' appointment coincides with Storey moving to the new role of head of behaviour change at the London agency. Storey is the strategic brain behind the long-running "Change4Life" campaign. His former duties are now covered by Tim Duffy, who was appointed M&C Saatchi Group chief strategy officer earlier this year. 

Lewis has been briefed to ensure that the agency’s creative output achieves meaningful change. M&C Saatchi chief executive Camilla Kemp said that Lewis' experience made her “perfectly placed to help us leverage our behaviour change expertise”.

That experience includes planning on Mother’s original “Here come the girls” work for Boots in 2007 and on Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO's “Live well for less” positioning for Sainsbury’s in the early 2010s. She was also CSO at VMLY&R before joining DentsuMB in early 2019, and is a member of the APG committee.

Ben Golik, M&C Saatchi's chief creative officer, said: “It was clear from our first conversation that we’ve got exactly the right sort of ping-pong chat that will take the agency’s output up a gear. I’m really excited to get stuck in working alongside Sophie.”

Lewis added: “I want to be a part of a group of people who acknowledge and understand that we have to take our responsibility as communicators seriously. We are facing some big questions as a society and tackling these with creativity is ultimately what we are about.”

At DentsuMB, the now vacant CSO role will be handled by Dentsu Creative’s global chief strategy officer, Patricia McDonald. Dentsu Creative EMEA chief executive James Morris told Campaign the company wished Lewis “all the very best in her new role”.

