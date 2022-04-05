M&C Saatchi kicks off Uefa Women’s Euro countdown

Uefa has teamed up with M&C Saatchi to kick off ticket sales to the Women's Euro England 2022 football tournament, with an installation that depicts nine-feet tall images of players suspended 16 feet above the ground.

The installation, which mirrors the style of figures that feature in table football, opened on 28 March and runs until 10 April. It is located on Carnaby Street in London. It marks the 100-day countdown to the first match of the tournament and the players represent each of the top-seeded teams across the groups: France, England, Germany and The Netherlands.

According to M&C Saatchi, the intention is to demonstrate and celebrate the significance and magnitude of Women’s Euro 2022 by repurposing the historically male-dominated table football game.

As part of the display, people can take part in a table football game that features players from England and Austria, the first two teams due to play on 6 July.

As part of the launch, top footballers such as Millie Bright and Jess Carter of the Lionesses were joined by Women’s Euro ambassadors Fara Williams, Rio Ferdinand, Elz the Witch and Kirsty Gallacher to create an all-star line-up to encourage ticket sales.

Bookings for the tournament have already exceeded 300,000 ticket sales. According to Uefa, this is an increase on the previous 240,000 for Women’s Euro Netherlands 2017 and the number is expected to increase further.

The tournament features 16 nations competing for the top spot in 31 games, which will be played across 10 stadiums in England.

M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment was appointed by Uefa in 2021 to deliver a PR and communications campaign encouraging fans to “show up for their country, city and the women’s game”.