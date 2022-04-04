M&C Saatchi offers staff back-up childcare days and chance to change two bank holidays

M&C Saatchi Group has introduced an initiative that gives parents and carers 10 free back-up childcare days, as well as an inclusive bank holiday policy that enables staff to take time off to observe faith-based celebrations that matter to them.

The business has partnered Bright Horizons to offer replacement care for any children or adults they look after in the event that their usual provider is unavailable.

The Back-Up Care Days policy uses Bright Horizons' centralised booking platform to give staff access to emergency care, which is available within two hours.

Annabel Mackie, managing partner at M&C Saatchi London, has led the initiative as the business aims to "create an inclusive culture and enable all staff to reach their full potential".

The inclusive bank holidays policy recognises that UK bank holidays do not reflect all religions and cultures at M&C Saatchi Group. All employees will be able to swap two official bank holidays for alternative workdays.

Richard Thompson, UK group chairman of M&C Saatchi, said: "We believe that in order to attract and retain the best talent, we must foster an inclusive and supportive workplace, where everyone can thrive. These two new policies join existing initiatives such as our Stay Interviews and mental health tools as ways in which we can enable all our people to reach their full potential."

Last year M&C Saatchi launched Stay Interviews, as opposed to exit interviews, to understand what makes its employees happy and motivated, before they have a chance to become dissatisfied.

Charlie Glynn, UK people director at M&C Saatchi Group, added: "These new initiatives form part of a roadmap of activity we are committing to as part of our new DE&I Strategy. No one action will make the difference alone – we recognise it will be a series of bold initiatives that bring about meaningful change over time for our people, culture, industry and society.

"These policies represent an important milestone, reflecting our commitment to building a more diverse workforce and inclusive workplace."