M&C Saatchi picks two more non-executive directors

M&C Saatchi has appointed Louise Jackson, group director of talent and leadership at Selfridges Group, and Lisa Gordon, a founding director of Local World, to its board.

Jackson and Gordon join as non-executive directors alongside Gareth Davis, deputy chairman, and Colin Jones, chairman of the board's audit committee.

The group wants to appoint one more non-executive director. The business has been putting a new board of directors in place since Maurice Saatchi, one of its co-founders, quit in December along with all three non-executive directors: Sir Michael Peat, Michael Dobbs and Lorna Tilbian.

It came after accounting errors were uncovered in the UK business that led to an £11.6m "adjustment" over two years.

M&C Saatchi said that Gordon has almost 25 years’ board experience. She is currently a non-executive director of foreign-exchange company Alpha FX Group and children's film and TV production company Magic Light Pictures. She is also chairman of Cenkos Securities.

Gordon was a founding director of Local World, which was bought by Trinity Mirror (now known as Reach) in 2015. She has also previously served as a non-executive director of publishing house Future.

Jackson also sits on the remuneration board at Selfridges. Before joining Selfridges, she was human resource director at Japanese pharmaceutical company Kyowa Hakko Kirin and senior partner in leadership and talent consulting at Korn Ferry.

Jeremy Sinclair, chairman of M&C Saatchi, said: "We are proud to have two such eminent directors joining our board. We look forward to working with Louise and Lisa, whose energy and insight will be of great value to the board and the broader company."