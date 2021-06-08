M&C Saatchi promotes Tom Kennedy to creative director

M&C Saatchi has promoted senior art director Tom Kennedy to creative director.

In his new role, Kennedy will take charge of the creative direction of the NHS and LNER and report to Ben Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi.

Kennedy will be the only creative director in the department though M&C Saatchi has plans to appoint an additional person in the role over the summer and could broaden the senior team further later in 2021.

His work at M&C Saatchi has included Invesco “Times change” and Christie’s “Own the controversy”.

Golik said: “After an exciting period of growth during which we’ve taken on work from both new and existing clients, it’s fantastic to recognise an outstanding talent.

“Tom has produced some of our best and most awarded campaigns over the past two-and-a-half years, so this promotion is much deserved.”

Kennedy joined the customer engagement agency Lida in December 2018, which merged with its sister advertising agency in January 2020. At the time, Golik, who also has an integrated background and was chief creative officer of Lida, took the same role at the combined shop.

He previously worked at Rapp for three years as a senior art director and spent time as an art director at Saatchi & Saatchi Pro and the Bournemouth agency Thinking Juice.

Kennedy said: “Since joining the group in 2018, the focus has been on making work that shows and earns respect for everyone involved, and that's still the aim.

“We've got a great team, and an enviable client list. Going forward, I'm hoping we can keep maximising our opportunities, and keep finding new ways to work with the amazing and diverse talent we have on our doorstep (and beyond).”