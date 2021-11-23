M&S appoints agency to drive customer experience for Home brand

Marks & Spencer has appointed content production studio Happy Finish to enrich customer experiences and diversify content across M&S Home.

The two-year strategic partnership is intended to enable M&S to deliver richer lifestyle content using CGI across its various channels.

The studio will use augmented reality for product visualisation and create scalable imagery across furniture and upholstery.

Mirko Scolari, CEO at Happy Finish, said: “This partnership is the perfect opportunity for Happy Finish to utilise our core competencies in digital asset creation and immersive experiences to maximum effect. It’s brilliant to be working with such an iconic, forward-thinking business to deliver cutting-edge immersive experiences as part of the evolution of retail.”

Stuart Stiles, head of digital content at M&S.com, added: “Improving the online customer experience is a crucial part of reshaping M&S. We’re excited to be partnering with Happy Finish to push the boundaries of immersive experiences and to really show off the style, value and quality of our products across all digital channels.

“Working with Happy Finish allows us to be at the forefront in adopting creative technologies which merge the physical with digital as we focus on maximising our omnichannel advantage.”

Happy Finish is a creative production agency which specialises in areas such as CGI, high-end retouching and interactive services such as virtual and augmented reality.