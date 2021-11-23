Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

M&S appoints agency to drive customer experience for Home brand

The two-year partnership is aimed at developing content for M&S Home.

M&S: appointed agency for AR experiences
M&S: appointed agency for AR experiences

Marks & Spencer has appointed content production studio Happy Finish to enrich customer experiences and diversify content across M&S Home.

The two-year strategic partnership is intended to enable M&S to deliver richer lifestyle content using CGI across its various channels.

The studio will use augmented reality for product visualisation and create scalable imagery across furniture and upholstery.

Mirko Scolari, CEO at Happy Finish, said: “This partnership is the perfect opportunity for Happy Finish to utilise our core competencies in digital asset creation and immersive experiences to maximum effect. It’s brilliant to be working with such an iconic, forward-thinking business to deliver cutting-edge immersive experiences as part of the evolution of retail.” 

Stuart Stiles, head of digital content at M&S.com, added: “Improving the online customer experience is a crucial part of reshaping M&S. We’re excited to be partnering with Happy Finish to push the boundaries of immersive experiences and to really show off the style, value and quality of our products across all digital channels.

“Working with Happy Finish allows us to be at the forefront in adopting creative technologies which merge the physical with digital as we focus on maximising our omnichannel advantage.” 

Happy Finish is a creative production agency which specialises in areas such as CGI, high-end retouching and interactive services such as virtual and augmented reality.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

Promoted

November 18, 2021
COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

Promoted

November 17, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

November 11, 2021