Imogen Watson
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

M&S brings back 'Behind the label' as it resets Plan A with 2040 net-zero target

Next milestone is to cut carbon footprint by a third by 2025.

M&S: is resetting its Plan A with pledge to cut its carbon footprint by a third by 2025
M&S: is resetting its Plan A with pledge to cut its carbon footprint by a third by 2025

With a new pledge to become fully net zero by 2040, Marks & Spencer has reset its Plan A sustainability programme and brought back its well-known "Look behind the label" campaign. 

Having become carbon neutral in 2012, the next target is to cut its carbon footprint by a third by 2025, from a 5.7 million tonnes 2017 baseline. If it reaches this ambitious target, the retailer would be 10 years ahead of the government's UK-wide strategy.

Alongside the new roadmap, M&S is reviving its "Look behind the label" campaign, which it initially launched in 2006. The campaign will bring to life the action M&S is taking to make its business more sustainable.

Its return is a response to the customer insight that many feel climate action can seem overwhelming. From coffee to cotton, the refreshed activity will focus on the stories behind five everyday products.

M&S has set out a detailed route to how it will become a net-zero Scope 3 business across its entire supply chain and products, using scientific targets aligned to the UN ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius.

The retailer has introduced three key colleague initiatives to help it reach its 2040 target. First, it has selected 100 staff as "carbon champions" across key roles in buying, sourcing and operations to drive net-zero delivery. 

Second, it is developing a programme of learning to grow carbon literacy and equip colleagues with the understanding to identify carbon-related risks and opportunities.

Lastly, it has created an online "Green Network" to encourage employees to share ideas, inspiration and innovation. 

Chief executive Steve Rowe has underscored the need to work alongside M&S's supplier partners to find new and better ways of doing things, as 97% of its Scope 3 emissions come from the supply chain. 

He said: “We launched Plan A 14 years ago because we knew then there was no Plan B for our planet. We now face a climate emergency, and in resetting Plan A with a singular focus, we can drive the delivery of net zero across our entire end-to-end supply chain.

"This won’t be easy. We need to transform how we make, move and sell our products to customers and fundamentally change the future shape of our business.

“This is not a far-away promise. We must act now to rapidly cut our footprint. To deliver this, we need our colleagues to better understand the carbon impact of our products and processes, we need to back our suppliers to innovate and adapt to the changing environment and we must work together to help customers enjoy lower carbon lives.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
DMCG Global

How is DE&I impacting career decisions?

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Why mobile game advertising is “criminally underutilised”

Why mobile game advertising is “criminally underutilised”

Promoted

September 23, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Elspeth Watson, David Oku, Joe Joiner, Kieron Lewis

2071: the future of work... through a creative lens

Promoted

September 23, 2021
10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021