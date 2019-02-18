Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

M&S calls ad pitch for clothing and home

Food advertising will stay with Grey London, while clothing and home account is up for grabs.

Holly Willoughby: featured in Christmas ad campaign
Holly Willoughby: featured in Christmas ad campaign

Marks & Spencer is dividing its advertising between two accounts, nine months after it split its marketing department into a food division and a clothing and home team.

Grey London, which was appointed to the retailer’s entire creative account in August 2016, will retain the business for its food business, while the clothing and home account will go to pitch.

A spokeswoman for M&S said it was putting together a longlist of agencies and was in discussions with Grey about possible involvement. The process was initiated by Nathan Ansell, marketing director for clothing and home.

In April last year, M&S announced plans to separate the company into two operationally separate businesses in its latest attempt to stem long-term sales decline in clothing and home that has now spilled over into food, previously the company's star performer.

That process saw the exit of former top marketer Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne and his deputy Rob Weston, with Ansell and Sharry Cramond appointed to lead marketing in the clothing and home division and the food unit respectively.

Last Christmas, M&S ran separate campaigns for the two divisions for the first time, both created by Grey. The clothing and home campaign was focused on "must-haves" and featured Holly Willoughby and David Gandy.

The M&S spokeswoman said: "As we transform M&S, our clothing & home and food businesses have been reshaped to create clear and accountable businesses. In line with this, we have put our clothing & home creative brief out to tender, as we continue to restore our style credentials and make M&S more relevant, more often to more customers. We’re proud of the campaigns we have created with Grey and it remains the retained creative agency for our food business."

A story in The Sunday Times in November reported that M&S had considered a plan to split into two separate businesses, but concluded that it would not offer value to shareholders.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019
Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Promoted

February 15, 2019
AGENCY
Five steps to smashing that interview

Five steps to smashing that interview

Promoted

February 14, 2019
AGENCY
Future favours the brave

Future favours the brave

Promoted

February 14, 2019