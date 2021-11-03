M&S clothing Christmas ad returns with 'Anything but Ordinary' musical spectacular

After a two-year hiatus, M&S Clothing & Home is back spreading Christmas cheer, with a magical, musical advert that showcases its festive range.

Once again created by Odd, the festive filled film brings to life a whimsical music world, where the star of the show dances around iconic Christmas moments.

"We tried to bring back the nostalgia that we have been brought up with. Big brands at Christmas," explains Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home director. "It's a magical exploration of all those little moments that make Christmas so big."

The Christmas campaign is a continuation of its 'Anything but Ordinary' brand platform that M&S launched for its Autumn/Winter collection.

"It was a big TV moment that reached over nine million of our customers," Braithwaite shares. "It was all about the fact that, unapologetically, we are anything but ordinary on style, on quality and on value."

"The brand platform is integral to everything we do at M&S clothing and home and you'll see it throughout the next year."

The film was shot by Autumn de Wilde and stars Madisyn Ritland.

From print cover wraps to a Waterloo station activation and hand-painted murals, the creative will be executed across a range of channels.

For video-on-demand viewers, M&S has integrated QR codes, using Flowcode, which will allow them to scan through to the clothes on its website.

It follows its 2019 ad, which marked the first time Odd agency had worked on M&S's clothing division at Christmas. "Go jumpers for Christmas" was a marked departure from previous celeb-heavy efforts from Grey.

Set to the House of Pain track Jump Around, the film showed a range of people dancing around in a variety of jumpers.