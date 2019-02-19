M&S clothing: creative highlights

The news that Marks & Spencer's increasingly autonomous clothing division has embarked on a search for a new agency got Campaign scanning its archives.

There has not been a huge amount of creative output for M&S clothing from incumbent agency Grey since its appointment by the brand in summer 2016. That’s very much to do with M&S’s initial preference for brand-led campaigns that would work for all parts of its business, especially at Christmas.

'Spend it well'

The narration of "Spend it well" called for people to live for the moment, while the visuals offered a parade of well-dressed people showcasing M&S’s latest fashions. A second instalment was done for the food business.

'Must-haves'

A higher-profile campaign followed, with Grey producing a 30-second ad that introduced the idea of "must-haves".

Christmas 2018

The idea of "must-haves" continued into the Christmas campaign – the first to feature different central spots for food and clothing. While the food work focused on real people and their favourite food, the fashion ad was more aspirational and featured TV presenter Holly Willoughby, the latest face of M&S clothing.

Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now known as Y&R London) had a longer relationship with M&S that lasted for 16 years.

Christmas 2010

Comedian Peter Kay and ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp joined what had become a familiar line-up of M&S models in its 2010 Christmas campaign, including Ana Beatriz Barros, Dannii Minogue, Twiggy and Lisa Snowdon, for a dance-themed clothing ad.

'For every woman you are'

A spot showcasing M&S's autumn collection is set to the Edwyn Collins track A Girl Like You and features women with different looks and a wide range of ages.