M&S creates first men's casual wear campaign

Work presents new direction for brand as it launches 'slimmer, sharper, more stylish' range.

M&S: campaign reflects men dressing less formally in the workplace
Marks & Spencer has unveiled its first-ever stand-alone men’s casual wear campaign, promoting its autumn/winter 2019 outerwear and knitwear collection.

It is a new direction for the brand as it aims to create a "slimmer, sharper, more stylish" range for men.

M&S said it wants to focus on the "busy family-aged customer" who now spends more time "taking care of themselves".

The campaign, which was created in-house, will run for 10 days across print, out-of-home and social media.

Range focuses on the "busy family-aged customer".

Wes Taylor, menswear director at M&S, said: "M&S menswear is changing. As a team, we’re focused on restoring style, fit and value for our customers as we adapt to the changing way men want to dress today.

"We know the fits we offered were out of sync with the market, so, we’ve done a lot of work on our product and making it easier for men to shop with us – with fewer, better choices.

"But we have to tell our customers about these changes and this campaign shouts about our new and improved fit on our hero autumn/winter categories of knitwear and outerwear."

