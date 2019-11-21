M&S follows jumpers with pyjamas as festive jump-around continues



Marks & Spencer is following "Go jumpers", its Christmas ad featuring a large cast dancing to hip-hop classic Jump Around while wearing knitted jumpers, with a spot profiling its pyjamas range.

"Go pyjamas" opens with a music box-style recording of Rock-a-Bye Baby playing over scenes of people snoozing and getting ready for bed – before the House of Pain track kicks in and jammie-clad shoulders start lurching wildly. It features 20 types of pyjamas over the 30-second running time.

It was created by Nick Stickland, Turhan Osman, Loui Bowes and Emma Jordan at Odd London, and directed by Natalie Rae through Object & Animal. The media agency is Mindshare.

M&S said that "Go jumpers", which launched on 8 November, had reached 40 million impressions in two weeks and that the light blue fair isle jumper worn by the lead dancer was the retailer’s biggest-selling womenswear product last week.

It added that "Go pyjamas" had not originally been planned, but was devised following the positive response in consumer testing to "Go jumpers".

The new spot also features an appearance from Jinty, the "jumper hound" from the first ad. Jinty also appeared in a social post from M&S last week after John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners launched their Christmas campaign, "Excitable Edgar".

Nathan Ansell, clothing and home marketing director at M&S, said: "For millions of customers, nothing says Christmas like some new pyjamas, so we’re really excited for the next part of our campaign, which backs another big commercial category for us.

"It’s all about showing off products which offer great style and great value for the whole family. Our aim is to make sure our customers continue to 'go jumpers' for knitwear, 'go pyjamas' for sleepwear and, most importantly, 'go shopping' at M&S."