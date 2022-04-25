M&S Food showcases British farmers in campaign with 62 ads

M&S Food will be showcasing British farmers and growers in a multimedia campaign that will see it run 62 ads between April and September.

Fronted by ITV Weather's Lucy Verasamy, the "Fresh market update" customer campaign shows how its British Select farmers deliver quality, value and freshness.

Viewers will see M&S dairy farmers put animal welfare first in producing RSPCA Assured milk and growers investing in sustainability.

The first advert will be broadcast this evening (25 April) during Channel 4's Gogglebox. Each week documentary-style episodes, produced in partnership with ITV Creative, will take customers behind the scenes of a different M&S product.

Farmers behind M&S products including 100% RSPCA Assured milk (2 pints for 95p), the best pick of the crop Jersey Royal New Potatoes (750g for £2.50), British Frozen Garden Peas (1kg for £1.20) and Select Farms 100% British Beef Mince 5% Fat (500g for £3) will all feature in the campaign.

"Fresh market update" will run across ITV, Channel 4 and YouTube, with an online hub containing the videos, farmer stories and recipes. The campaign will all also go out via direct mail, emails, social media and M&S' nationwide store-run local Facebook pages, which receive more than three million views a week.

Sharry Cramond, marketing director, M&S Food, said: "Our Fresh Market Update campaign is a celebration of the best of British farming. Through our longstanding supplier relationships with our Select Farmers, we're able to offer trusted value, which matters to customers more than ever.

"This means delivering exceptional value delicious quality meat and fresh produce day in day out without compromising on our leading sourcing and animal welfare standards."

M&S has invested more than £100m in its value proposition over the past three years as part of its commitment to delivering trusted value for customers. Last year the campaign saw the retailer run 73 ads over four months.

Robbie Black, head of brand communications, M&S Food, added: "Fresh Market Update is not just a TV campaign; we'll be reaching customers across email, organic and paid social media, as well as tying in with our newly launched M&S Food magazine available in-store.

"We've partnered with ITV Creative to deliver innovative documentary-style format films that will really engage viewers. Last year the campaign was a huge success, reaching 35 million people across 18 weeks and we're hoping it will be just as popular this year."