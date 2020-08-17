M&S highlights 'remarksable' prices in campaign ahead of Ocado partnership

Marks & Spencer is set to launch a campaign tomorrow (Tuesday) that focuses on the price of everyday items, ahead of its partnership with grocery-delivery platform Ocado that begins next month.

The ads, created by Grey London, will showcase the “remarksable” price of staples such as bread, milk, cheese, eggs, salmon and mince in order to show that the brand is cheaper than consumers might think.

They follow the format of M&S's "This is not just food" ads, but include small price stickers.

M&S formed a joint venture with Ocado last year that will see its products become available on the online supermarket from 1 September.

“We want both our existing customers and new customers to see that whilst we won’t compromise on our high-quality standards, our ‘Remarksable’ campaign shows we can deliver great products at fantastic value,” Sharry Cramond, marketing director for food at M&S, said.

"Remarksable" first launched last year as a platform that allows customers to compare M&S prices with those of competing supermarkets.

Alongside "Remarksable" signage in store, customers will be able to find out more information about M&S products via the brand's in-store magazine, What's Fresh at M&S.

Stuart Machin, managing director of food at M&S, added: “We have spent the past 18 months continuously upgrading our quality and at the same time investing in price, and now customers can see the result as 240 key staple items are the most competitively priced in recent history.

“We will never compromise on our quality, but our strategy is to maintain our high sourcing standards whilst providing truly better value for customers, and our early work is already starting to resonate.”

Last week, Ocado’s previous partner Waitrose launched a press and social media campaign acknowledging its departure from the platform.