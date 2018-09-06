Simon Gwynn
September 06, 2018
How long?
1 minute

M&S hires first chief digital and data officer

Marks & Spencer has appointed Jeremy Pee to the new role of chief digital and data officer.

Pee is currently senior vice-president of digital at Loblaw, Canada’s biggest retailer, based in Toronto. He will join M&S on 3 December, report directly to chief executive Steve Rowe, and join the business’s operating committee, with accountability for digital innovation, customer insight, loyalty proposition and digital business development.

He takes on some of the responsibilities of former executive director Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, who left the business in May. Bousquet-Chavanne was later appointed as chief executive at chief executive at Dubai-based Emaar Malls.

Pee was previously vice-president of corporate strategies at Loblaw from 2009 to 2012. Before joining Loblaw, he spent five years at Staples.

Steve Rowe said: "Jeremy has first class experience of leading and executing retail digital transformation and growing a portfolio of ecommerce businesses.

"As we seek to become a digital first retailer, grow market share and change our digital behaviours, mindsets and culture, he is the right leader to deliver these changes and make M&S fit for the digital age."

Pee commented: "M&S is going through a critical transformation and there’s no better time to be joining the business. I am looking forward to driving and shaping the digital innovation agenda."

M&S yesterday launched a digitally-led campaign for its clothing and home business, the first since the restructure of the company earlier this year.

