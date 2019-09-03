M&S launches first campaign by ODD

Marks & Spencer has launched its first work from newly appointed agency ODD with a style-led campaign across print, digital, out of home and social featuring celebs including Holly Willoughby and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

The retailer described the campaign for its autumn/winter ranges as "a true celebration of women and inclusive design". It features items such as the oversized aviator jacket and printed midi dress, alongisde basic including denim.

As well as McClure and Willoughby – who has worked with M&S since last year – the campaign also features model Ariish Wol and digital influencer Clemmie Hooper

Nathan Ansell, marketing director for clothing & home at M&S, said: "For autumn we wanted to move our womenswear collections in an optimistic new direction, celebrating what M&S really means to modern women today; inclusive and versatile, this campaign is about making the every-day extra special."

ODD was appointed to the M&S clothing & home ad account in March after emerging victorious from a five-way pitch against M&C Saatchi, Pablo, The & Partnership and Uncommon Creative Studio. M&S continues to work with Grey London for its food advertising.