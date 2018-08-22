M&S launches first fashion and home campaign since exit of Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne

The new digital-first campaign, created by Grey London, profiles the "must have" items from the M&S range across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, home and beauty.

It avoids broadcast TV, but does include video-on-demand, which M&S said would allow for more effective targeting. Mindshare handles media for M&S.

The brand is also using Google Inventory Advertising, allowing shoppers to search what is available in a local store, and Shoppable Instagram and Facebook. The campaign also takes in national press and out-of-home.

It was created by Luke Williamson and Lisa Comerford, and directed by Mark Gostick and Luke Williamson through The Production Factory.

M&S restructured its marketing team earlier this year: executive director for customer, marketing and M&S.com Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne and marketing director, brand and consumer Rob Weston leave the business. This left Nathan Ansell, marketing director, clothing and home, and Sharry Cramond, marketing director, food and hospitality, as the two top marketers in the business.

Ansell said of the new campaign: "M&S is using new ways of engaging with our customers and the digital focus with ‘Must-Haves’ is the result of customer insight, collaboration across our business and creative thinking, it’s executed across a highly targeted range of digital channels and excitingly is our most digital campaign to date.

"Must-Haves is all about product and is designed to show M&S as a stylish and affordable choice for high-quality, seasonal wardrobe essentials - with so much more to come we can’t wait to hear what our customers think."

The campaign launches on the same day that John Lewis & Waitrose unveil their new identities, and a day after Debenhams did the same.