M/SIX charged with handling media for Smart Energy GB

Smart Energy GB, the government-backed smart meter campaign, has appointed M/SIX to handle its media planning and buying following a competitive pitch.

M/SIXwill take a more segmented and targeted approach to communications, including significant levels of broadcast media. The work, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, will aim to encourage the installation of smart meters, and once installed help customers better understand and control their energy use via their smart meter in-home display.

PHD, the incumbent, Essence and the7stars also took part in the pitch process at the end of 2021, following a review that kicked off in the summer.

Chris Taggart, director of marketing, Smart Energy GB, said: "We are at a turning point in the smart meter rollout. We've converted half the population to the benefits of smart meters, but we need to keep finding ever more sophisticated ways to persuade the rest of the country.

"We've found the right partner in M/SIX to help us deliver the communications model necessary to engage the many diverse audiences that lie ahead. We have had a very strong and productive relationship with our outgoing agency PHD and would like to say a huge thank you to them for all their work over the past seven years."

The pitch was run by MediaSense and supported by media consultant Nick Manning.

Victoria Bickle, chief client officer at M/SIX, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the Smart Energy team, to champion a cause that couldn't be more timely and relevant right now. Smart Energy GB face a unique challenge and we are excited to pioneer a new approach to media with them; one that will take them further, faster in achieving their targets and so help deliver Britain's commitments to Net Zero."

AMV BBDO is retained as Smart Energy GB's creative agency and is unaffected by the review.

