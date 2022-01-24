Arvind Hickman
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

M/SIX hires EMEA and worldwide chief strategy officer

Shula Sinclair joins from Spark Foundry in a new role.

Shula Sinclair: the agency's first global chief strategy officer
Shula Sinclair: the agency's first global chief strategy officer

M/SIX has appointed Shula Sinclair as its inaugural EMEA and worldwide chief strategy officer. 

She joins from Publicis Media agency Spark Foundry, where she was global head of strategy.

Sinclair is the first senior leadership appointment under new global chief executive and managing partner Jack Swayne, who last week took over the day-to-day running of M/SIX from long-serving leader Jess Burley, who has become executive chair.

Sinclair will be responsible for leading strategy across M/SIX’s 40 offices and will work on group strategy for the agency’s part-owner The & Partnership. 

She has more than 25 years of experience in creative, client and media roles. Over the past three years at Spark Foundry, she focused on media strategy for major clients including GSK, Marriott International, Mondelez, McCormick and UBS. She has also previously held a senior strategy role at Wavemaker and worked at creative agencies J Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson), FCB and M&C Saatchi.

In the past two years, M/SIX has grown its media billings by 31%, adding new clients Discovery, Jabra CBRE, Whirlpool, Ocado, National Express and Puma. The agency has about 1,200 staff and annual media billings of $1.5bn (£1.1bn). 

“We have grown significantly over the course of the pandemic, and at the heart of that growth has been blending media and tech, commerce and creative to take our clients further, faster,” Swayne said. “Therefore, I am absolutely thrilled that Shula, with her unique experience across media, creative and CX, will be joining to accelerate our models for M/SIX clients across Europe and the globe.” 

Sinclair said: “I was bowled over by the sheer talent and entrepreneurial spirit within M/SIX. Their ambition and can-do attitude is infectious and the opportunity to do great work is immense. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting challenge.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Promoted

Added 13 hours ago
The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

January 20, 2022
Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022