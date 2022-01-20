Arvind Hickman
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

M/SIX names global CEO

UK and EMEA boss Jack Swayne steps up with long-serving global chief Jess Burley moving to executive chair.

M/SIX: global chair Jess Burley and CEO Jack Swayne
M/SIX: global chair Jess Burley and CEO Jack Swayne

M/SIX global chief executive Jess Burley is handing over the reins to EMEA boss Jack Swayne as she steps into executive chair role.

Burley has led the joint venture between The & Partnership and Group M since 2010 and is widely credited for transforming it from a fast-growing UK media agency into a global player with 40 offices. The agency has about 1,200 staff and annual media billings of $1.5bn (£1.1bn).

In the past two years, M/SIX has grown its media billings by 31%, adding new clients Discovery, Jabra CBRE, Whirlpool, Ocado, National Express, Puma and Plenity. 

Some of its better-known core clients include Electronic Arts, Toyota/Lexus and Fossil.

Swayne joined M/SIX towards the end of 2019 and has helped the agency expand across the EMEA region during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In his new role as global chief executive, he will be responsible for leading the global agency on a day-to-day basis.

“His appointment to succeed me, as I move to my new role, is a no-brainer,” Burley said. “He has stewarded our clients, our people and the business through this tumultuous period in history with humour, resolve and resilience. Joining me to take on the responsibility to build M/SIX globally is the obvious next step for him and us.” 

Swayne described his promotion as "a huge honour”. 

“What we have collectively achieved as a business over the last two years has been amazing. I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every M/SIXer and M/SIX client for their efforts and support during this testing time,” he added.

The digital media agency specialist says it provides a point of difference in the market by embedding teams side by side with client teams, “delivering real-time content activation from hubs around the globe”. 

Swayne and Burley’s moves are the latest in a flurry of leadership changes in the industry.

This week there have also been moves at WPP stablemates Mindshare, Essence and Ogilvy, while Snap has hired a new advertising chief.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022
How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

Promoted

January 14, 2022
9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

January 12, 2022