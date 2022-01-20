M/SIX names global CEO

M/SIX global chief executive Jess Burley is handing over the reins to EMEA boss Jack Swayne as she steps into executive chair role.

Burley has led the joint venture between The & Partnership and Group M since 2010 and is widely credited for transforming it from a fast-growing UK media agency into a global player with 40 offices. The agency has about 1,200 staff and annual media billings of $1.5bn (£1.1bn).

In the past two years, M/SIX has grown its media billings by 31%, adding new clients Discovery, Jabra CBRE, Whirlpool, Ocado, National Express, Puma and Plenity.

Some of its better-known core clients include Electronic Arts, Toyota/Lexus and Fossil.

Swayne joined M/SIX towards the end of 2019 and has helped the agency expand across the EMEA region during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In his new role as global chief executive, he will be responsible for leading the global agency on a day-to-day basis.

“His appointment to succeed me, as I move to my new role, is a no-brainer,” Burley said. “He has stewarded our clients, our people and the business through this tumultuous period in history with humour, resolve and resilience. Joining me to take on the responsibility to build M/SIX globally is the obvious next step for him and us.”

Swayne described his promotion as "a huge honour”.

“What we have collectively achieved as a business over the last two years has been amazing. I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every M/SIXer and M/SIX client for their efforts and support during this testing time,” he added.

The digital media agency specialist says it provides a point of difference in the market by embedding teams side by side with client teams, “delivering real-time content activation from hubs around the globe”.

Swayne and Burley’s moves are the latest in a flurry of leadership changes in the industry.

This week there have also been moves at WPP stablemates Mindshare, Essence and Ogilvy, while Snap has hired a new advertising chief.