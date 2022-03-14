M/SIX rebrands as MSix & Partners

GroupM and The & Partnership's media agency m/SIX has rebranded by incorporating The&Partnership to become MSix & Partners.

The agency has also rolled out a new business proposition, “Further, Faster”, which it said reflected the agency’s commitment to clients.

MSix & Partners was one of the fastest growing media agencies in the UK, lifting the media billings it handles by 53% in 2021. Its clients include Toyota, Discovery, Puma, TalkTalk, Ocado and Vitality.

The agency has about 1,200 staff worldwide in 40 offices and annual media billings of $1.5bn (£1.1bn).

The agency is backed by WPP’s GroupM and the creative agency, The&Partnership.

Earlier this year, Jack Swayne was promoted to global CEO and long-serving global chief Jess Burley became executive chair.

He said: “As a business we are doubling down on partnership. Partnership has allowed us, our clients and our people to adapt to change in the past and will be even more important as we lean into continual change in the future.

“Our name must reflect who we are and who we want to be, an agency that is at the forefront of data, tech and media and knows how to connect that to brand experience, comms and unique ways of working; MSix & Partners does that perfectly.”

Global CSO and strategy partner Dan Whitmarsh said of the new proposition: “Whether the goal is transformation of their agency model or understanding of how to drive full-funnel effectiveness, we take our clients further in achieving this, faster than anyone else.”