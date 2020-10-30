M/SIX's entry-level recruitment programme seeks talent on social media

M/SIX is searching for new entry-level talent purely on social media and will not be accepting CVs as it looks to diversify the way it recruits.

The media agency has set up a programme called Pioneers with an aim to bring more diversity into the business. The only requirement is that the candidate must be eligible to work in the UK.

It will release a series of social media assets today (Monday) to attract people from all types of backgrounds.

Matt Jordan, head of people for UK and EMEA at M/SIX, is leading the programme. He explained that the business is not asking for names or a particular educational background, and there is no upper age limit for applicants.

"We wanted to create a scheme that would be open – and attractive – to people from all backgrounds and walks of life," Jordan said. "We've ripped up the traditional-process rule book. What's really important is passion, energy and an enthusiasm to learn."

Applicants will need to submit a video to explain why they should be considered for a role, then respond to a brief that is "designed to test and challenge thinking", and later take part in a virtual meeting with some of the M/SIX team, as well as a group exercise.

The six successful candidates will be offered an initial six-month paid role where they will receive on-the-job training. Part of this is education on how the agency operates and works with its clients, which include News UK, Toyota and Britvic.

M/SIX is working with The Prince's Trust, Ambitious about Autism, Facebook and the Mayor's Fund for London to set up Pioneers. These organisations will also share the opportunity on their social media channels.

Jack Swayne, chief executive of M/SIX UK and EMEA, said: "This is not the way we have hired before. It will be very different – and that is exactly what is needed.

"We are excited to find talent that we may have never considered before, as well as talent that may have never considered us before. I cannot wait to welcome a new injection of talent into M/SIX."